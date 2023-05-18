Engage India to build railways

Dear Editor,

These days one cannot avoid daily announcements of construction or major refurbishment of roads. What about a new railroad or even the discussion of building one for the sake of carbon footprint, energy-efficient and more productive use of time and money when compared to being stuck on even three lane highways. Rail has been tried and tested as one of the pillars of passenger mobility and freight transport. So instead of borrowing money from India for roads, engage them for building railways, something they know about without questions.

India Railways is spearheading a wide range of ambitious undertakings, including the first high-speed rail line. India has the potential to serve as an example of two other emerging economies. What about the proposed new Demerara river bridge? Will it have a rail component, even for a light rail that is operated in most of the world’s major cities? I believe railroad infrastructure takes longer to materialize than seven years or an election cycle. Why gave the other guys the credit?

My grandpa said the biggest blunder a political party made was selling the railways to Cuba…. Lastly, it would be nice to have a light rail belt around Georgetown.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard