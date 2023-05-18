CWI Level Two coaching course gets cracking today at Providence

Former West Indies test players Rajendra Chandrika and Ravi Rampaul are among the participants scheduled to participate in Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level Two Coaching Certification programme which gets underway this morning at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

According to a press release from the Guyana Cricket Board, CWI will host CWI Level 1 and 2 Coaching Certification Courses at the Guyana National Stadium (GNS), Providence from today.

The theoretical component of the CWI Level 2 Coaching Certification Course, which ends Sunday, will be held from 9am daily in the Conference Room of the GNS while the theory component of the CWI Level 1 Coaching Certification Course will be held in the President’s Suite commencing from 9am tomorrow.