GCB/CWI Coaching Education Certification Courses set for March —Interested persons to register through County Boards

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with Cricket West Indies (CWI) will conduct a series of coaching certification courses in the three counties of Guyana.

According to a release from the GCB, the courses are scheduled to commence in March and the county boards are currently earmarking and registering potential candidates for participation.

The Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice cricket boards are allowed to register a minimum of 16 participants.