GCB seeks meeting with Education Minister

President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Bissoondyal Singh is ready to institute a comprehensive schools cricket development programme and plans to meet soon with officials of the Ministry of Education including Minister Priya Manickchand, to discuss its implementation.

According to a release from the GCB, it will place emphasis on nursery, primary and secondary schools, with the nursery aspect set to be formally explored for the first-time in the history of GCB’s cricket administration.

“The nursery schools’ cricket main focus is to introduce cricket related skills to kids at an early age,” the release stated.