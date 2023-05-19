Guyana may be poised for a ‘look in’ on Latin America natural gas market

Already preoccupied with the fortune-changing impact which the country’s oil finds have had on transforming its developmental perspective, the country can anticipate further likely windfalls from its gas resources, according to an oilNow report published earlier this week. The prognosis that ‘talks up’ Guyana’s prospects for enhancing its energy returns through earnings from the gas sector derives from reports of dwindling gas production in Latin America, a development which the report says could be “an opportune time for Guyana” given the country’s “big reserves that is laser-focused on being a gas export hub for the Caribbean.“