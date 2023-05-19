Nearly 70% of people surveyed here believe members of political parties corrupt -World Justice Project

Sixty-nine percent of Guyanese believe that most or all members of political parties here are involved in corrupt practices, according to the World Justice Project report 2022 which was released on Wednesday

This was a key finding of the report taken from the General Population Poll (GPP) conducted for the World Justice Project in 2022.

In its section on corruption, the report said:

Between 2018 and 2022, public views on the pervasiveness of corruption within the legislature, the executive branch, the judiciary, and law enforcement deteriorated in Guyana. Perceptions of corruption deteriorated most for judges and magistrates and public defense attorneys, with a 25- and 24-point increase, respectively, in the percentage of respondents who believe that most or all of these actors engage in corrupt practices.