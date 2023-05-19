GFF once again owes Golden Jaguars match fees for Nations League

Despite concluding the 2022/2023 CONCACAF Nations League in March, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is yet to remunerate the Golden Jaguars senior men’s programme their match-day fees for the fixtures against Bermuda and Montserrat.

This is according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity. According to the source, “The players have not received their match fees for the Bermuda or the Montserrat game.

This is very disappointing since those matches would have been played since March and we are now in May and quickly heading to June which is when the team is slated to play in the Gold Cup Prelims.