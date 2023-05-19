Lady Jags drawn in group A of League B for Gold Cup Qualifiers

The Lady Jaguars have been drawn in group A of League B in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Qualifiers following the official draw yesterday in Miami, Florida.

Guyana who was placed in Pot 1 of League B which featured 12 teams ranked from 11th- 21st in the region, received a favourable draw as they were paired with Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname and Dominica.

The other pools are Group B: El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Martinique; and Group C: Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados.