Does Guyana run on incompetence?

It has been two and a half weeks since the garbage was picked up where I live. Are we to wait until after Local Government Elections on June 12 for all areas of the city to be regularly cleaned and maintained? We the people are constantly being tested and tried. Some are broken into silence, bribed into being minions, proud to wear the colours of oppression and shamed for speaking about the wickedness and vindictiveness of the corrupt. Guyana runs on incompetence.

A few days ago, in the pouring rain I made my way to add to the mounting garbage bags waiting to be picked up on the side of the street as many bins are already full. I watched the garbage strewn along the street which is now the neighbourhood dogs and rodents’ paradise. There was a feeling of despair. I asked myself once more – how difficult it is to keep the country clean? How often must I highlight that Guyana has a solid waste management problem? How often must it be said that it is not only the people’s fault, but also the ones we put in charge who are more focused on scoring political points and will not do right by the people. Guyana runs on incompetence, but we allow it.