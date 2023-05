Bibi Faneeza Amin, 20, of Johanna Cecilia, Essequibo Coast, appeared at the Anna Regina’s Magistrate’s Court on May 18, before Magistrate Esther Sam to answer to the charge of simple larceny.

The offence was committed on a 65-year-old businesswoman of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence and was granted bail in the sum of $50,000.

The matter was adjourned to May 30.