Festival City man jailed over firearm and ammo

Twenty-six year old Akeem Ishmael of Festival City, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Leron Daly on May 19, to answer to the possession of firearm and ammunition charges that were read to him.

It is alleged that on May 28, the accused was at a show in Georgetown where he another man got into an altercation. As a result, he reached for the firearm that was hidden in his pants but it fell to the ground. Civilians who were standing nearby, saw what happened and alerted police officers in the area. He was subsequently arrested and charged for the offence.

He was found guilty after a trial and the magistrate sentenced him to three years imprisonment for each charge.

The charges are to run concurrently.