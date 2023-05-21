Plot to dismantle IDPADA-G thickens

Dear Editor,

The plot to dismantle and replace IDPADA-G thickens and unfolds before our very eyes, on a daily basis. It started with those who never wanted an IDPADA-G. They failed. It continued with those who sought to seize the reins of IDPADA-G by any means possible. They failed. It was accelerated by attempts to defame and finger the leadership of IDPADA-G, as corrupt. It failed.

The attempt to cripple the organization by withdrawing its subvention has also failed. But the plot continues in the form of the latest effort to supplant IDPADA-G by a so-called cluster of “seven main organizations”. That will be exposed and is destined to fail because it is but the connivance of those who refuse to recognize the state of the African Guyanese; deny them justice; and undermine their efforts to develop.

In response to a letter which is in circulation, and purportedly addressed to the President by one Ras Khafra, the plot and the motive of its author(s) are hereby exposed, and the call made, on the African Guyanese community and all right minded Guya-nese, to let good sense prevail.

First, the existence of a “cluster of seven main organizations” is a figment of Khafra’s mind for the following reasons: a) Parlia-ment identified a cluster of African Guyanese organizations for the sole purpose of making recommendations to the Parlia-ment in relation to the African Guyanese community’s representation on the Ethnic Relations Commission and the Women and Gender Commission. That cluster completed its work; made its submission, by virtue of which it was dissolved and no longer has any standing. Presumably, that group could voluntarily retain its formation for purposes mutual to its membership but cannot impose itself on the African Guyanese community. b) In this instance, Khafra has reconstituted the group unilaterally; designated himself as leader; identified representatives of the original organizations that constituted that cluster without any reference to the organizations and or even the named individuals. There is therefore no real group. Khafra’s self-designation as the “official elected representative of the cluster” is at best contrived.

Second, Khafra’s contention in the letter that there was ‘recent governmental intervention into the affairs of IDPADA-G, at the request of a large portion of IDPADA-G’s membership’ is another of Khafra’s figments. Even the organizations in the contrived cluster, such as the Pan African Movement Guyana, ACDA and ironically IDPADA-G, among others have not invited such intervention. In fact, of 65 organizations that constitute IDPADA-G only four are on record as inviting such intervention.

Third, IDPADA-G’s involvement in the UN’s Permanent Forum for People of African Descent and the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent is not an act of protestation. IDPADA-G relates and reports to these UN mechanisms as is provided for in their modus operandi.

Fourth, Khafra’s resort to “I do not subscribe” and “I’d like to propose” in his purported letter to the President belies his own consciousness that he is not speaking for any cluster of, or the wider, African Guyanese community. He is operating as a sole actor.

It is worrying that Khafra, in his attempt to ingratiate himself with the Government, offers up the African Guyanese community and speaks to ‘crafting, aligning and integrating an African Guyanese development plan into the government’s national 2030 development plan’. What representation would that be? The African Guyanese community requires its leadership to pursue the goals of the Decade and to advocate for policies, programmes and projects that would address the legacies of slavery and colonialism, provide for ethnic equity and facilitate the community’s attainment of recognition, justice and development as articulated in the UN declaration, rather than the mere alignment with an extant plan.

Should the Government respond positively to Khafra’s overture, it would be vindicating the contention of those who accuse this Government of bad governance and all that flows from bad Governance; and more particularly having an agenda to dismantle IDPADA-G, as Khafra’s proposal implies.

IDPADA-G has, in the normal course of the pursuit of its mandate and in response to public accusations, reached out to the Government, repeatedly, with the objectives of engaging in discussions aimed at mutual understanding; advocating for projects, programmes and policies aimed at addressing and advancing the situation of Guyanese of African descent based on IDPADA-G`s Strategic Plan and current realities; and heightening the Govern-ment’s sensitivity to the Decade and its Goals of Recognition, Justice and Development, in relation to Guyanese of African descent.

Notwithstanding not having received a response to our requests, over twelve months, for a meeting, IDAPADA-G remains committed to meeting with His Excellency and Government Officials, in pursuit of the objectives outlined above.

Yours sincerely,

Vincent Alexander

Chairman

IDAPADA-G