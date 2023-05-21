Dear Editor,

Guyana is a poor country starting its oil journey with the “oil curse” from day one, with the worst contract in oil history. But the worst problem is the “Government Curse” and “Opposition Curse.” The PPP Government and the PNC Opposi-tion are both in a single bed with Exxon and friends. Their first loyalty is to Exxon, not the people of Guyana, to whom both the PPP and PNC swore oaths of allegiance to protect the People of Guyana. Sovereignty resides with the People. The PPP hanging by a thread of a one-seat majority thinks it has a blank cheque to do whatever it wants in matters of transparency, accountability and governance of oil. The PNC is clueless and unable to stop bad decision making in oil. Such political mediocrity from our leaders emboldens Exxon to call the shots and show contempt for our rules.

Judge Sandil Kissoon, a new National Hero of Chancellor calibre, has become an international hero, as his decision has wide-ranging implications. Judge Rishi Persaud said he will not stay the Judge’s ruling at the moment. So, this is not going well for the VP/EPA and their best buddy Exxon. It seems as if the PPP Government/EPA/Exxon and Co-venturers, want to play the victim. The victim here is Guyana. The only option that Mr. Routledge has is to comply with the Judge’s ruling. What’s so hard about signing an unlimited parent company guarantee if their intentions are good? They want to refuse to renegotiate the contract because of some “sanctity” and Guyana can’t expect them to follow and respect our EPA permit as having “sanctity”? What nonsense is that? They are whining that they and shareholders would lose money and production from that well would stop if the court ruling is upheld. If he wants to make mucho money (85.5% for them versus 14.5% for Guyana) then he better comply with our Judge’s ruling. What does he want – the Judge to vacate his decision? Where else in the world can Exxon operate for almost four years without full compliance with environmental protection laws and permits? These people eyepass us, and our Govern-ment/EPA aids and abets such contempt!

Not to be outdone, the VP acting as if he is Captain of Team Exxon, appears to be taking a page from Exxon’s Playbook. One headline says, “Oil Insurance: Entire momentum in Guyana could get killed – VP warns,” (ON, May 19, 2023). So once more, the VP shows clearly he is arguing on Exxon’s side not the People of Guyana’s side. So, is the VP saying we should not enforce the EPA rules strictly? Is the message to investors, come to Guyana where we don’t care what you do to the environment, we are dumb people, pushovers and sellouts?

It seems as if they found an “expert” to say that he is not aware of any country where companies are subject to unlimited liability. (“I am not aware of any country where companies are subject to unlimited liability” – US gov’t advisor on BP spill, ON, May 18, 2023). Do the oil companies want to avoid, evade full liability? This PR is good for the oil companies, but the stock market has responded in a way that Exxon should be wise to comply with our Judge’s ruling. Nation, should Exxon be allowed to come in to our country and do whatever they like, aided and abetted by the PNC/PPP and have no full liability to fix all damage resulting from any environmental disasters? We are getting the “short end of the stick” in oil income, as the Prezzie would say. Do we want Exxon and friends to walk away and not pay to fix all problems an oil disaster may create?

There is a long-established principle called “The Polluter Pays” Principle. It is a simple principle based on common sense that requires polluters to bear the costs of their pollution including the cost of measures taken to prevent, control and remedy pollution and the costs it imposes on society. They should pay to right the wrongs. This could entail cleaning up the polluted areas, or covering the health costs of the people affected, and all related costs to make things right.

We want Exxon to continue production but with respect for our laws and a renegotiated deal that gives Guyana the bulk of the profits. It’s “Our Wealth and Our Country!” We want the good life now! Wake up Guyana!

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall