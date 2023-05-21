Notwithstanding the controversies that have bedevilled the processes leading up to local government elections, it appears as if Guyana will have a date with local democracy on June 12. While local government elections are carefully watched by those interested in public affairs, including the media, the voting public has generally yawned at the prospect. In Guyana and elsewhere the turnout is generally in the vicinity of just above 30 percent. This being the case, the most that can be said about the results is that they indicate a trend. The 61 percent vote for the PPP and 34 percent for APNU on a 36 percent turnout in 2018 merely indicated a trend for national election results. The PPP won and APNU lost, but each by a hair’s breadth, and only after a monumental struggle against election rigging.