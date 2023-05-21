Exercise helps you glow

Exercise is known to have several benefits for our overall health, but did you know that it can also have a significant impact on our faces?

Regular exercise can help to improve the appearance of our skin, enhance facial muscle tone, and give us a healthy, youthful glow.

Exercise helps to increase blood flow and oxygenation to the skin, which can assist in giving the skin a brighter, healthier appearance. Exercise also helps to flush out toxins and reduce stress, which can cause skin problems like acne, breakouts, and premature ageing.