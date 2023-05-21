Makantali: Actors, director offer insiders’ views

The Ministry of Culture is currently staging plays that have won the Guyana Prize for Literature. Makantali, written by Harold Bascom, won the Guyana Prize for Drama in 1996. It details the lives of porknockers in Guyana and the challenges they face in their search for riches. Some cast members spoke about the themes the play addresses and why it is important for Guyanese to come out and support Makantali which will be staged on May 28 at the National Cultural Centre at 6 pm.

Mark Kazim – Makantali is special to me. It is the first play I ever did as an actor. I am doing that exact role that I did. I like the diversity of the play. I love that it is a big cast and you get to see most of the best actors in Guyana on stage; to share the stage with such people is an amazing opportunity. If you have never seen a play before, this is a good start to see plays. It is an award-winning play. It is a powerful script and more powerful acting. We are accustomed to seeing all these faces doing comedy in Guyana but there are much more serious actors in this play and the comedic actors as well are doing serious drama.