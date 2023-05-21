Tastes Like Home

A Winning Combo: Potatoes & Roti

Potato (aloo) Choka (Photo by Cynthia Nelson)
Who’s up for some carb on carb action this weekend?

If you’re watching your carb intake or an abstainer, you may want to look away. Today’s column is a celebration of two carbohydrates that when eaten in combination are a source of comfort, pleasure and belly-full satisfaction. The headline says it all – potatoes and roti.

Here are the three combinations of these two ingredients that are the favourites of many, and they represent good home cooking – Potato (aloo) roti, Fried potato and roti and Potato choka and roti. Chase any of these down with tea or a favourite hot beverage, particularly for breakfast or dinner, and you will be set. You can have it for lunch too!

