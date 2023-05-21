A Winning Combo: Potatoes & Roti

Who’s up for some carb on carb action this weekend?

If you’re watching your carb intake or an abstainer, you may want to look away. Today’s column is a celebration of two carbohydrates that when eaten in combination are a source of comfort, pleasure and belly-full satisfaction. The headline says it all – potatoes and roti.

Here are the three combinations of these two ingredients that are the favourites of many, and they represent good home cooking – Potato (aloo) roti, Fried potato and roti and Potato choka and roti. Chase any of these down with tea or a favourite hot beverage, particularly for breakfast or dinner, and you will be set. You can have it for lunch too!