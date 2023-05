Preliminary inquiries by the Guyana Fire Service have led investigators to conclude that the blaze which claimed the lives of 18 students and a child at Mahdia, Region Eight was maliciously set.

Acting Fire Chief Dwayne Scotland told Stabroek News this afternoon “We have concluded it was maliciously set. We cannot say at this time who set it but someone set it.”

He noted that they are still conducting investigations and are in the process of interviewing witnesses.