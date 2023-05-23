UG specialist teams to offer support in wake of Mahdia fire

The University of Guyana (UG) yesterday expressed grief at the loss of lives in the Mahdia dormitory fire on Sunday and said that it will deploy specialist teams to offer support.

In a statement yesterday, the university said that it has immediately activated several mechanisms internally and externally aimed at ascertaining any students and staff who may be directly affected. Several students have been identified already.

The university said it will host a Vigil of Compassion from 6pm to 8pm today at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT) at the Turkeyen Campus. Those wishing to join online may do so at https://zoom.us/j/92423592766.