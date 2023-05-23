Replace those not worthy of the responsibility given to them

Dear Editor,

Our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones due to the fire in Mahdia. May their young souls rest in peace. Given what has occurred, we must see a change at the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Works. CRG has been stating adamantly for a very long time that our schools require fire prevention and fire suppression systems. Billions are being spent on new structures to support the national school system and numerous fires have occurred. Yet to date, sprinkler systems, fire hydrants and fire extinguishers have not been made mandatory at each educational facility. This is utterly irresponsible on the part of both Ministries.

They have seen the near misses and have witnessed the fires that have occurred over the years since the first Queen’s College fire with numerous fires occurring recently. Now the worst has happened and these Ministries have not even put forward a plan to upgrade the fire prevention and suppression systems in our national school system. New schools are being built without sprinkler systems.

How many more must die? How many more of our children’s lives must remain at risk for these ministries to give fire prevention and fire suppression systems the high priority needed to keep our children safe? Lack of making safety a top priority has resulted in tragedy.

There must be a change! Those who will act responsibly to safeguard our children, our teachers and our citizens must replace those who have shown that they are not worthy of the responsibility given to them. Enough is enough! Those under whose watch these fires and the lack of responsible investment in adequate fire protection and fire suppression in the school systems must step down. Too many fires have occurred for there to not be a change in the requirements and building codes for the educational system. We cannot afford any more delay. It is time for a change!

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana