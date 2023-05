One week shy of his 39th birthday, Carmelo Anthony retired from the NBA yesterday.

A co-headliner in the 2003 draft with LeBron James, Anthony is ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and was a six-time All-NBA selection.

Anthony made the announcement via Twitter, saying, “The time has come for me to say goodbye.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver responded to the post with a statement pointing to Anthony’s potential next stop.