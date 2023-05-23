Late Payne shares unique record with Betancourt, Hamilton

By Charwayne Walker
The cricket fraternity in the West Indies and Barbados was saddened recently with the passing of former St. Catherine, Barbados and West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman Thelston Rodney O’ Neale Payne.
The flambouyant left-hander, who made his regional first-class debut with a commanding 97 against Jamaica at Sabina Park in 1979, had come to prominence in 1976 when he made 118 and 53 against the Chris Cowdrey led England Under 19 team that engaged Barbados youths at the Kensington Oval.