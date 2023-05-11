Former WI wicketkeeper Payne dies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Former Barbados and West Indies wicketkeeper Thelson Payne died here Monday, following a battle with illness.

The 66-year-old featured in one Test and seven One-Day Internationals for West Indies but was forced to play understudy to first choice wicketkeeper Jeff Dujon for most of his career.

Following his retirement, Payne served as a cricket coach with the National Sports Council here before retiring six years ago.

“The President, Board of Directors and staff of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) wish to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former St. Catherine, Barbados and West Indies cricketer Mr. Thelston Payne,” the Barbados Cricket Association said in a statement.

“His invaluable contribution to the cricketing landscape in different capacities over many years will be always appreciated on this island and also in the wider cricketing world.”

Payne featured in 68 first class matches, scoring 3 391 runs at an average of nearly 37, and hitting six hundreds. He also recorded 103 catches and eight stumpings.

In his only Test – the second of England’s five-match tour of the Caribbean in 1986 – Payne completed five catches in West Indies’ seven-wicket win at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Former Barbados and West Indies wickeeper Thelston Payne.