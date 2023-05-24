‘It is very heart breaking to know that they had to go that way’ -relative says in the aftermath of Mahdia tragedy

By Subhana Shiwmangal

In the aftermath of the horrific dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 19 students in Mahdia on Sunday, Stabroek News spoke to a few relatives.

Lucia Charles, a cousin of Natalie Bellarmine, 16, Arriana Edwards, 13, and her sister Delecia Edwards, 15, said that on Sunday around 11:30 pm, her parents got a call from their cousin, Gwenette, who is the guardian of the two sisters and at the time was in Micobie informing them that she had received a call relating to one of the girls, Delecia.

Charles related that she got a call saying Delecia was found and she was pulled from the fire but Arriana could not be located. She recalled that when they heard that, it raised their hopes that the fire fighters would find Arriana, however, when the sisters’ brother arrived on the scene, he saw that the entire dorm was engulfed in flames and there was nothing else they could do to rescue anyone else from the building.