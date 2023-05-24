Truck disrupts East Coast power

At approximately 1 pm yesterday, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) said that service was disrupted to customers along the East Coast and East Bank Demerara after a cement truck came into contact with the company’s primary network at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.
A release from GPL said that the truck caused a feeder trip when it dislodged a guy wire (a tensioned cable designed to add stability to a vertical structure), shifting a conductor on the primary network and causing it to come into contact and rest on the arm of a streetlight.