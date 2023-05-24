Labourer pleads guilty to WCB steel rod murder

The labourer who struck a West Coast Berbice man with a steel rod in March 2019 leading to his death yesterday pleaded guilty to murder at the High Court in Berbice.

Kareem Charles, a labourer of Bennett Dam, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, yesterday appeared before Justice Simone Morris Ramlall where he pleaded guilty to the murder of Arshad Ali.

He will return to court on June 27 for sentencing. Attorney at Law, Muntaz Ali yesterday presented the facts of the matter to the court which stated that the accused and Ali and their relatives had a prior problem.