Guyana moving full speed ahead

Dear Editor,

As Guyana moves into its 58th year of nationhood on Friday May 26 that English speaking nation has been described as the fastest growing country in the planet. The oil windfall is responsible for the rapid transformation. However, there is concern in certain quarters that ExxonMobil, Hess CNOOC, the oil giants have an edge because the contract executed a few years ago leans towards them. There have been calls by some for the contract to be reviewed and amended, but is not quite clear if this will be done. Meanwhile, the country has now embarked on wide ranging improvement/development in all ten regions, so much so it is hardly recognizable by someone who was overseas for a decade or so. Apart from the developmental projects moving from rags to riches the country has achieved a lot since the Union Jack was replaced by the Golden Arrowhead on May 26, 1966.

It was not an easy task. A lot of infighting, racial conflicts. We have seen nine Presidents: Burnham, Hoyte, Cheddi Jagan, Hinds, Janet Jagan, Jagdeo, Ramotar, Granger and now Irfaan Ali. Guyana is well known for rigged elections which started in 1968, worse of all was the 1978 referendum which was so blatant. Burnham claimed that his party copped more than 90 percent of the 91 percent of the electorate which gave him the Presidency and wide ranging powers. The horseback rider Forbes was installed as Executive President at a lavish ceremony while the masses were hungry because of his ban on basic food items. Guyana became a communist state… the government was an arm of the PNC and the party’s flag was flown over the Court of Appeal Building.

When Desmond Hoyte took over in August 1985 there was a change.

Thanks to Jimmy Carter, former US President, who ensured that the next elections were free and fair. It was only then that the PPP/C won and Cheddi Jagan was sworn in as President in October 1992. Cheddi died five years later, but he never removed the sweeping powers of the Executive President which he severely criticised when Burnham held that top post. Forbes was deemed a dictator for most of his action, banning basic foodstuff, compulsory national service for university students, ultra left policies such as mass games, and students were only permitted to study in Russia, Cuba, Hungary, and other socialist/communist countries… he nevertheless was in the forefront in the establishment of CARIFTA, the forerunner of CARICOM and CARIFESTA.

Cheddi started the University of Guyana, but Forbes expanded on it. Now UG is world renowned having trained tens of thousands who are now scattered all over the world as far as Australia, India and Timbuktu. When Guyana became a republic in February 197O British awards like Sir, CBE, OBE. MBE were removed for local awards like OE, OR, CCH, AA and MS. QC /KC was replaced by Senior Counsel. Space does not permit for me to highlight the most, but I cannot conclude without referring to the assassination of historian, Walter Rodney, who was killed because he was a critic of the Burnham regime.

Perhaps the most significant action of the country’s 57 years of nationhood was the no confidence motion against the David Granger APNU/AFC administration which was supported by Charrandass Persaud, an AFC back bencher. The move was challenged but the highest court, the CCJ, ruled against the coalition government. It took a relatively long time before Irfaan Ali was sworn in as President on August 2, 2O20. Guyana is now moving full speed ahead setting up more embassies and forging alliance with progressive countries. Congratulations, Guyana continue the good work.

Sincerely,

Oscar Ramjeet