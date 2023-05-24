Our politicians failed these children

Dear Editor,

It is 2 a.m. and I cannot sleep. My heart is full of grief and rage because 19 young souls were not given a chance to experience life as it is their right to do.

In case all of the seat warmers in Parliament do not know—you are the hired help of the people of Guyana, who placed you there to run this country. You are not there because you own Guyana or your

family/Comrade leader owned it either. You are the hired help. You have not done your job properly because 19 young lives are gone because of your inept leadership. Every single citizen of Guyana who is incensed at this terrible cutting short of 19 innocent young lives should demand that both the Government and Opposition immediately vacate their seats in the People’s house. These mountebanks have failed these 19 young souls.

When they were deciding to spend millions on another white elephant project, could they not have spared a thought for the children of our First Citizens who wanted betterment and sought to invest in their future via education? Is a stadium more of a necessity than proper dorms for young kids? Do the bench warmers in Parliament know that smoke detectors and sprinklers are a necessity in schools and hospitals especially? That money spent on the stadium could be used to equip the schools and hospitals with the detectors and sprinklers?

Take a walk in the shoes of every parent and sibling who are now mourning the wanton cutting short of the life of their dear child and sibling, if you have not yet experienced the death of a beloved. The time is now Guyana. Let the bench warmers in Parliament know who are the real bosses and who are the hired help. Find yourselves new and competent people to do the job. Justice Sandil Kissoon has demonstrated that there are eminent persons who are competent for the job and also have the interest of the citizens. The present day charlatans that are warming the benches of Parliament have failed our Nation in general and those 19 young souls in particular. I pray that these souls find solace in the afterlife. They died because of negligence on the part of the hired help charading as Government and Opposition.

Yours truly,

N.Sahadeo