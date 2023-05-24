New laws on electric bikes are a bit too stringent

Dear Editor,

1. Electric bikes are a controversial means of transportation. They are very beneficial to the lower income population across the country.

2. The new laws concerning these bikes are a bit too stringent. It would not be manageable for most of the population, mainly the older folks who are benefitting from it widely.

3. Many disabled persons across the nation are using these bikes daily.

4. The abusing of these bikes by youngsters is known but not acceptable.

5. It is very difficult for persons living in housing schemes and in back lands to reach the public road, schools, work place etc. The bikes are making their lives easier but providing a cheaper cost of transportation rather than taxi.

6. I acknowledge the accidents these bikes cause daily, But I suggest the traffic office & the Government come together and educate the people on the usage.

Also make laws to guide them.

7. I also suggest that an age limit can be put in place and provide a yearly licence for riding or even just let the riders have an ID card present while riding.

Yours faithfully,

Zakir Ally