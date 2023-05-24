Dear Editor,

I am so sorry to hear about the deaths of our young ones at Mahdia.

As a retired teacher/educator, I have had the blessed opportunity to know the beauty of children and I am so pained to hear that nineteen of our beloved are no more with us. To the families, I say, we weep with you.

Editor, the few lines below written in tears are my special way of telling the departed how I feel.

Human tears inadequate

Dear little ones

To express these pains

For you

Who retired to sleep to see

Another day

But died before the sunrise

Leaving us without saying goodbye.

Yours respectfully,

Krishna Nand Prasad