Dear Editor,
I am so sorry to hear about the deaths of our young ones at Mahdia.
As a retired teacher/educator, I have had the blessed opportunity to know the beauty of children and I am so pained to hear that nineteen of our beloved are no more with us. To the families, I say, we weep with you.
Editor, the few lines below written in tears are my special way of telling the departed how I feel.
Human tears inadequate
Dear little ones
To express these pains
For you
Who retired to sleep to see
Another day
But died before the sunrise
Leaving us without saying goodbye.
Yours respectfully,
Krishna Nand Prasad