Dear Editor,

May I convey appreciation of the touching tribute in the Trinidad Express Newspapers of Tuesday 23 May 2023, on the tragic deaths and severe injuries incurred in the fire at the Girls’ Dormitory at Mahdia, Guyana.

On behalf of fellow Guyanese in Trinidad & Tobago, I join with you in sharing the “unimaginable grief” of the families, relatives and all Guyana on the loss of lives of our beautiful and innocent youth.

It is admirable to note that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has communicated with Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali offering assistance and a helping hand extended by Foreign & Caricom Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Brown.

May the days of mourning in Guyana be precious moments for “heart rending” reflection by all Guyanese to find courage and commitment to continuously build a unified nation and society as a tangible testimony to the young lives lost in Mahdia’s tragedy.

Sincerely,

P. I. Gomes

Port of Spain