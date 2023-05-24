Jordan and Sinclair strike, but rain holds up Windies ‘A’ – 1st day, 2nd ‘Test’

SYLHET, Bangladesh, CMC – Barbados Pride pacer Akeem Jordan and Guyana Harpy Eagles off-spinner Kevin Sinclair shared four wickets to give West Indies “A” an early edge against Bangladesh “A” in the second “Test” yesterday – but adverse weather again cut short play.

Jordan has so far taken two for 24 from 11 overs, and Sinclair supported with two for 37 also from 11 overs, but only 49 overs were possible on a rain-affected first day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and the Bangladeshis reached 175 for five in their first innings at the close.

Afif Hossain led steady batting down the order for the hosts with 37, Saif Hassan made 31, Shahadat Hossain was not out on 28, and Irfan Sukkur got 21.

The Caribbean side had early success when Jordan got opener Zakir Khan caught behind for 18 in the fifth over, and the hosts endured a further setback when their captain Shadman Islam retired hurt on 11 with his side on 54 for one in the 12th over.

Sinclair struck twice in the span of 11 balls when he bowled Mohammad Naim for five and trapped Saif lbw and had Bangladesh “A” wobbling on 73 for three.

But the visitors were frustrated when Shahadat anchored two tidy partnerships to add some stability to the home team’s innings, putting on exactly 50 for the fourth wicket with Afif and 36 for the fifth wicket with Irfan.

Jordan trapped Afif lbw to end his resistance, and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Test pacer Anderson Phillip got Irfan caught at mid-off off the leading edge before bad light stopped play early.

West Indies “A” made two changes, bringing Phillip and Leeward Islands Hurricanes batsman Kacey Carty into the line-up for left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and leg-spin bowling batsman Yannic Cariah; Bangladesh made five changes.

The three-match series is level 0-0 after weather similarly affected the first “Test” that ended in a draw last Friday at the same venue.