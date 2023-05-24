West Indies drawn in Group A for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies have been drawn alongside the Netherlands, Nepal, United States, and hosts Zimbabwe in Group A of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.

The ICC has unveiled the two groups, match schedules and venues for the 10-team tournament from 18 June to 9 July. All matches will start at 9am local time (3am Eastern Caribbean Time/2am Jamaica Time). Group B features Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The ten teams will be competing for the two remaining places at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which will be played in India in October and November later this year.

West Indies face the USA in the opening Group A fixture on Sunday 18 June at Takashinga Cricket Club, followed by Nepal on Thursday 22 June at Harare Sports Club.

West Indies meet hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday 24 June at Harare Sports Club. The fourth preliminary match will be against the Netherlands on Monday 26 June.

Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from the groups progressing to the Super Six stage from Thursday 29 June to Friday 7 July.

The teams each play three Super Six matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group. The final will be played at Harare Sports Club on Sunday 9 July. The two finalists will both progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy said: “We know what’s at stake and the singular focus is to secure one of the two spots for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

We trust in our preparation and, now that we know the matchups, we will plan accordingly. These are exciting times ahead for this confident bunch of young men. Our duty is to also make our fans proud and we intend to do exactly that.”

FULL SQUAD: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

MATCH SCHEDULE

All matches start at 9am local time (3am Eastern Caribbean/2am Jamaica) Sunday 18 June

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club Monday 19 June

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club Tuesday 20 June

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club

Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club Wednesday 21 June Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday 22 June

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club Friday 23 June

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club

Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club Saturday 24 June

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

Sunday 25 June

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Monday 26 June Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday 27 June Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club Thursday 29 June

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club Friday 30 June

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday 1 July Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

Sunday 2 July Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club Monday 3 July

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club Tuesday 4 July

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday 5 July Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Thursday 6 July Super 6: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club Friday 7 July

Super 6: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club Sunday 9 July

Final, Harare Sports Club