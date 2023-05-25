Goedverwagting man freed on marijuana trafficking charge

A Goedverwagting man who was on trial for allegedly trafficking cannabis in 2021 was freed of the charge on May 23.

Shelroy Clarke was freed after Magistrate Alicia George upheld a no-case submission made by the defence. Clarke was charged with trafficking 867.8 grammes of cannabis on May 2, 2021, at Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

The charge, which he denied, was instituted by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit.

On April 25, 2023, his reputed wife, 39-year-old Patricia Grant, was freed of the charge of trafficking cannabis after Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus found no evidence against her. The couple had been charged with trafficking the 867.8 grammes of cannabis.