Digicel donates phones to aid Mahdia response effort

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday received two mobile phones and two SIM cards from the Digicel Speed Release Store in Mahdia, Region 8.

The mobile phone giant continued their relief effort to the victims and their families of Sunday’s Mahdia fire by providing the CDC team in the area with devices that will enable them to better coordinate response and relief activities, the Department of Public Information said.

Earlier yesterday Digicel delivered 50 personal care packages to the CDC Headquarters as part of their support initiative.