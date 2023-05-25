Hope Estate gets 13,000 more Brazilian Green Dwarf coconut seed nuts

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Hope Coconut Industries Limited (HCIL) recently acquired a shipment of Brazilian Green Dwarf coconut seed nuts.
Yesterday, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha visited Hope Coconut Industries Limited (HCIL) on the East Coast of Demerara to witness the arrival of and discharge of the latest batch of Brazilian Green Dwarf coconut seed nuts.
The shipment which contained 13,000 seed nuts valued at $12 million forms part of HCIL’s 2023 work plan and the overall goal of expanding and further developing Guyana’s coconut industry, a release from the Ministry of Agriculture said.