Two Mahdia fire victims still in critical condition – GPHC head

As the country continues to mourn the deaths of the 19 children following the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire, two patients continue to fight for their lives.

Those two are currently in the intensive care unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), according to GPH Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran.

Rambarran when contacted, stated that the two patients are still in a critical state. He also informed that in total some 12 patients remained under their care. Out of those 12, nine are in the paediatric ward, while one patient remains in the burn unit at the hospital. He also noted that seven patients were also discharged.