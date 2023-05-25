Key EU elections recommendations yet to be implemented

Following the submission of 26 recommendations in their report on the 2020 General Elections where eight were singled out as priority areas, the European Union Election Observation follow-up mission yesterday said that many of them are still concerns of stakeholders today, with only two implemented.

It is against this background that the mission has reiterated the need for legal and constitutional reform to improve the electoral process, in line with international standards for democratic elections.

Of the many concerns raised by the many stakeholders that have met again, is the fact that the issues of the use of state media and campaign financing still have not been addressed nor is there any traction on how soon there can be an agreement among policy makers on these issues.