Police are investigating the murder of Terrence Washington, a 47-year-old carpenter of Lot 60 D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown who was attacked by two men.

Police said that the incident occurred between 10 am and 4.15 pm on Tuesday.

According to a police report, enquiries revealed that around 10 am on Tuesday, Washington was in his yard when an argument ensued between him and another man working on a building presently under construction east of Washington’s residence.