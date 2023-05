Fifty-seven-year old Raymond Wilson, of Lot 508 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on May 23 before Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus to answer to the charge that was laid against him.

It is alleged that on Tuesday April 18, at Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown, he verbally abused Abigail Barnes with the intent to insult and annoy her.

The police prosecutor did not object to bail but requested a bond.