Festival City man charged with insulting Pat Chase Green

Forty-nine-year old Dexter Forde, of Lot 1952 Bobby Peak, Festival City, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Chief Magistrate Sherdel-Isaacs Marcus charged with insulting former city mayor Pat Chase Green.

It is alleged that in Georgetown, he called Chase Green a name other than her name with the intent to insult her.

The police prosecutor did not object to bail and the defendant was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on June 14.