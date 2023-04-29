Chase-Green joins PPP/C Georgetown visits

Yesterday, a team of PPP/C members led by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; former Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Local Government Election Candidate Roneta Small conducted a walkabout in several areas around Georgetown including Sophia, North Ruimveldt, South Ruimveldt, Rassvillle, Festival City, Tucville and Stevedore Housing Scheme.
The team spoke with residents on addressing infrastructural issues, business related matters and security concerns. In this photo from Juan Edghill’s Facebook page, Pat Chase-Green is at left.