Prison Superintendent among six charged over escape of `Smallie’

Superintendent of the Mazaruni Prison, Alexander Hopkinson is among six persons who were charged today with conspiring to facilitate the escape on Friday of death row prisoner Royden Williams known as `Smallie’.

The others charged are Rajmohan Autor known as `Chico’, 48, a businessman of Parika Outfall; Frangeliz Jugandry Flores Perez, 28, a Venezuelan of Alexander Street, Kitty; Omar Witherspoon, a prison officer of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam; Conroy Hosannah, a prison officer of Fort Ordnance Housing Scheme, East Canje; Oldfield Romulus, 50, a prison officer of Cumberland Village, East Canje.

They have all been remanded.