Dear Editor,

Our nation has lost nineteen young lives and we are all grieving for their innocent lost. This should not have happened to those precious souls, but unfortunately, it did and here again we are at a loss as to how fragile, how broken our society has deteriorated to. The next question is what next should we expect because things are not getting any better. Editor, we need to address the issue at hand and confront why these sort of violent behavioural patterns have taken over our society, and in the same vein, do something to deal with the anger that some of us express whenever we get angry or are confronted with varying situations. Editor, the sad part of this entire debacle is that we are see an emulation of this behaviour by our youths.

Editor, in previous letters I have mentioned this fear. Our youths are watching us, they are paying keen attention and don’t ever be fooled that they are unaware of what is happening in our society. Editor, I read that the fire was started by a female student who attended the school. It is sad for both that student and her family because the consequences of her erratic actions cost nineteen young, innocent lives. That student has only fractured/destroyed the lives of those students but she also her own life and the lives of her family as well. Young people, adults, our actions have consequences. We must think before we act and react because the results can either be helpful or detrimental.

Editor, at this juncture I would like to extend condolences to the grieving families and I would want to urge all Guyanese to pray for the affected families as well as the suspect and her family too. May God bless Guyana and turn our situation around. Peace and love to my fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters. Let us unite and stop the fight.

Sincerely,

Yannason Duncan.