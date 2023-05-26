Suriname hoping June energy ‘summit’ will take country closer to major oil find breakthrough

Local and regional anticipation ahead of neighbouring Suriname’s long-anticipated major oil recovery breakthrough is likely to heighten significantly against the backdrop of the country’s June 19-22 four-day Suriname Energy Oil & Gas Summit (SEOGS). What is being regarded as something of an unexpected delay in the blossoming of the Dutch-speaking Republic’s oil and gas industry is likely to enhance the significance of the forum for the administration of the country’s President Chan Santoki.

The programme for the four-day event, according to information emanating from Paramaribo, the country’s capital, will focus on both oil and gas-related technical fora as well as workshops & roundtables programmes. Paramaribo will be seeking to draw maximum relevant international attention to the forum, parading it as an indication of “exciting times” ahead. The ‘tone’ of the forum, one feels, will seek to signal the country’s optimism that its long-confirmed significant offshore hydrocarbon finds will finally metamorphose into investment-driven opportunities that will transform the country’s economy. Mindful that the forum serves to further optimize investor interest in the country as a whole, the organizers are seeing what is being described as a strategic summit, a significant attention-getter for “commercially minded companies looking to capitalize on investment, development, and project opportunities” in what, these days, is widely regarded as one of the world’s “oil & gas hot spots.