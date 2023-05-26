Future electrical designs should cater for sufficient solar panels

Dear Editor,

Your editorial 24th May 2023 regarding the Mahdia tragedy stated the following “In light of the fact that sensor alarms and sprinklers probably will not work in the hinterland owing to electricity issues, is there an alternative alarm system in place?” I have observed from pictures shared online that the unscathed male dormitory roof was covered with solar panels. Most likely the female dorm was also powered by solar. Was there therefore enough electricity to power the appliances named in your editorial? And if there was enough power, was it therefore a fatal administrative oversight to not have those safety features installed?

If the solar power was not enough, then future electrical designs for such buildings should cater for enough solar to power such appliances. As a matter of utmost urgency the solar energy supply at all dormitories should be immediately reviewed and, if necessary, upgraded to power the safety appliances. Finally, were there fire extinguishers in the building? If not, why? Maybe a quick thinking student could have extinguished the flames very quickly if such equipment was available and if the students were adequately trained in how to use such equipment.

Sincerely,

M. Abraham