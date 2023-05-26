We advocate for dormitories with proper infrastructure and safety procedures for our children

Dear Editor,

The South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) would like to express how deeply saddened we are, by the unfortunate and tragic fire that occurred in the female dormitory in Mahdia, Region 8. We mourn the loss of the 19 young, aspiring lives who had left the comfort of their homes to pursue high school education. We pray that their souls are granted eternal peace. This unfortunate event has brought awareness to one of the many issues affecting the education system in the hinterland areas, the dormitories. We are deeply concerned with the current situation.

We therefore urge everyone to support and advocate for dormitories with proper infrastructure and safety procedures for our children seeking education. Numerous concerns have been made regarding the dormitories, including the availability of healthy and sufficient food, access to fresh and clean water, electricity, security, proper utilities and furniture, layout and design of the buildings, and overall living arrangement of the students.

We urgently ask that a thorough investigation of all the dormitories be immediately carried out and take prompt remedial action to improve the situation. Specifically we would like to recommend that:

The occupational, health and safety standards be vastly improved with emergency plans and equipment be in place.

Replace all steel grills with less hazardous construction materials.

Improve sleeping conditions for students.

For every dormitory a welfare officer be stationed to provide the necessary support to the Students.

Increase the number of caretakers at the dorms and carry out training so that they can adequately carry out their duties.

Appropriate and adequate food supply for students.

An enhanced team be established to monitor the dormitories across the hinterland.

We commend the government and other civil society agencies and organizations for their prompt actions and all the support provided. In order to prevent the loss of any more beautiful lives, we request that these systems be improved based on expert knowledge and not merely on convenience.

We offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends for your loss. We wish you comfort in the memories of your loved ones and want you to know that we stand with you. We wish the survivors and their families a speedy recovery and know that Guyana is behind you, supporting you.

Rest in eternal peace Bibi Rita Fiona Jeffery, Sabrina John, Loreen Evans, Belnisa Evans, Mary Dandrade, Martha Dandrade, Omefia Edwi, Natalie Bellarmine, Andrea Roberts, Lorita Williams, Nickleen Robinson, Sherena Daniels, Eulanda Carter, Lisa Roberts, Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas, Adonijah Jerome, Delecia Edwards, Arianna Edwards.

Sincerely,

Wenceslaus Albert, Secretary

South Rupununi District Council, Executive Body