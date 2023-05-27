Blinken adverts to accountability in governance, net zero carbon emissions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington looks forward to continue working with Guyana on the move towards net zero carbon emissions and accountability in governance among other areas.

In an independence anniversary message to Guyana, Blinken also condoled with the government and the people of Guyana over Sunday’s fire at a dormitory at Mahdia that claimed 19 lives.

“Our two countries share strong educational, historic, economic, and cultural ties and we look forward to continuing our work together to strengthen commercial ties, to move towards net zero carbon emissions, promote accountability in governance, cooperate in the health sector, bolster human rights, and encourage stability in the region”, the Secretary of State said.