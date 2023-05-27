President says committed to setting up CoI into Mahdia tragedy

“We are… committed to establishing a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the causes and circumstances of the fire which destroyed the dormitory, and to inquire into related issues. This will be done soonest. The findings of that inquiry will inform the way forward,” President Irfaan Ali said at Lethem on Thursday in his address to celebrate Guyana’s 57th Independence Anniversary.

Ali’s commitment came after numerous calls from civil society for a CoI into the devastating fire that swept through the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory last Sunday evening and claimed the lives of nineteen children while injuring others and leaving several hinterland communities in deep sorrow.