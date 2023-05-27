Three Guyanese die in Brazil crash

A Guyanese businessman, his son and a health care worker attached to the Lethem Regional Hospital, died in an accident on Boa Vista Highway, Brazil, yesterday morning.
They have been identified as 49-year-old Carmichael Joseph, his son, 20-year-old Lindomar Joseph, and Junnita Honorio of Tiger Pond Village, Karasabai, Region Nine. Honorio was a health care worker attached to the Lethem Regional Hospital. Carmichael was a popular businessman in Lethem who owned and operated the City Boy nightclub.